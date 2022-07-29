Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $97.40 on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.16 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

