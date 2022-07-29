Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 2.1 %

CPCAY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

