Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 2.1 %
CPCAY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
