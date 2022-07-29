CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

CENAQ Energy stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,060,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

