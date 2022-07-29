Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNC opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

