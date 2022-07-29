Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Acquires 285 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 158,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

