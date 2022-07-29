Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $869,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $117.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

