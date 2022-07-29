Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Purchases 3,441 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.