Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $364.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.24 and its 200-day moving average is $376.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

