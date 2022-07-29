Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share.
NYSE CCS opened at $51.31 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.
CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
