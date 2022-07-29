Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share.

NYSE CCS opened at $51.31 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

