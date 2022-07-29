Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 21,939 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $148,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 658,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.