Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $119.78 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,258 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SBA Communications worth $119,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,157. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

