Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $34.35 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $34,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

