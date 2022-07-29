Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $61.55 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,382,660 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $61,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.06. 12,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $96.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

