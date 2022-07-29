Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $82.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $82,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,267. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

