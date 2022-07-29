Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $97.73 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 482,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,729,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.42. 5,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,095. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

