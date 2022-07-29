Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 44,782 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Cooper Companies worth $75,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,524,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after buying an additional 133,785 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,777,000 after buying an additional 127,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.82. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.