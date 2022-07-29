Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 572,840 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,840 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 2.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.77% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $187,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 22,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,513. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

