Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,299 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $58,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,523,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock worth $3,179,826. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 21,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,975. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

