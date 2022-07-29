Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,217,597 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217,597 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 667,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,626,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.