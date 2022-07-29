Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 81,700 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Stantec worth $43,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Stantec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Stantec by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.