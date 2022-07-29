CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.00

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €75.00 ($76.53) and last traded at €79.90 ($81.53), with a volume of 15185 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.60 ($80.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($119.39) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.