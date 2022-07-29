CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI to a buy rating and set a C$119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.20.

CGI stock opened at C$109.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.31. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

