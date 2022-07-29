Chainswap (ASAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $457,842.64

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $457,842.64 and $3,157.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.38 or 0.99988991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

