Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 16,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 769,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

