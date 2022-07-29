Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY22 guidance to $19.30-$19.50 EPS.
Chemed Price Performance
CHE traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.50. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.