Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $37.30. Chemours shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 36,410 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

