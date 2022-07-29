Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEW stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

