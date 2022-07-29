China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

