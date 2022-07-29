China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.