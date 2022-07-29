Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CB. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

CB stock opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75. Chubb has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

