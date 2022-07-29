Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Shares Gap Down to $96.21

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.21, but opened at $90.91. Church & Dwight shares last traded at $88.58, with a volume of 10,068 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

