CIBC Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$35.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$49.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.50.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.41 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$685.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.7171951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

