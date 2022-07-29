Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Head-To-Head Comparison

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -470.63% -12,780.02% -355.19% Cipher Mining N/A -33.31% -28.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $450,000.00 35.12 -$2.26 million ($0.03) -7.00 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats RESAAS Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. It serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

