Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $9,570,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

