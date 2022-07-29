ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.8 %

PCH stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

