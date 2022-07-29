ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PS Business Parks in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

