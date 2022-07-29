ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $63.43.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

WABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

