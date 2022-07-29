ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

