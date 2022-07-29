ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

