ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $332,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $4,828,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

