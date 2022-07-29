ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $984,000 Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Unitil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

