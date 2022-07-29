ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.