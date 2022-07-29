ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 25,200 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

BHR opened at $5.22 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $372.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.