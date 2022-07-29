ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,257 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 183,978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in HomeStreet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

