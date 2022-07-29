Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

