CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $196.03 and last traded at $196.03. Approximately 26,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,128,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

CME Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CME Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 400,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CME Group by 410.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

