Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43-2.46 EPS.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.