Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.51-4.57 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 24,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,398. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.27.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

