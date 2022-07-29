Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.35 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 552 ($6.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 502.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.55 million and a PE ratio of 5,062.73. Cohort has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($7.59).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

