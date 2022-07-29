Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.35 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cohort Stock Performance
Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 552 ($6.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 502.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.55 million and a PE ratio of 5,062.73. Cohort has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($7.59).
About Cohort
