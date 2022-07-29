Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267,001 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.29% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,213,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $590.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.