Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $124.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

